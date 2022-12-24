UrduPoint.com

Attack On Kurds In Paris Revives Trauma Of Unresolved Murders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Attack on Kurds in Paris revives trauma of unresolved murders

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Furious Kurdish demonstrators clashed with police in central Paris on Friday after a deadly attack on a community centre which has revived the trauma of three unresolved murders in 2013 that many blame on Turkey.

Police deployed outside the cultural centre used teargas to disperse the protesters who tried to break through a police cordon protecting Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, AFP reporters said.

Some could be seen throwing objects at police and setting rubbish bins on fire, while several cars were damaged during the disturbances.

The community has been left incensed by the attack, with many -- without evidence at this stage -- again pointing the finger at Turkey.

They also accuse French authorities of not doing enough to protect them.

"I can't believe it's starting again," Jihan Akdogan told AFP at the scene. "We knew it would start again," her brother, Juan Golan Elibeg, 41, added.

Both were referring to the notorious triple murders of three Kurdish women activists almost 10 years ago in the same area of Paris that deeply shook the Kurdish diaspora in France.

In January 2013, three activists from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), including one of the group's founders, were shot dead at a nearby Kurdish centre in what resembled a targeted attack.

A man was charged with the suspected assassinations afterwards, but he died in custody in 2016 before being tried.

- Racist violence? - Despite the suspicions in the community, there appears to be no evidence that Friday's shooting had political motives or was linked to Turkey.

French authorities have been extremely cautious about suggesting a motive, with early suspicions being racism.

The suspected gunman is a 69-year-old French retired train driver with a history of violence against foreigners.

In December last year, he was charged with attacking migrants living in tents in eastern Paris with a sword, injuring at least two of them.

The man "was clearly targeting foreigners", Interior Minister Darmanin told reporters, while adding it was "not certain" that he was aiming to kill "Kurds in particular".

"We don't yet know his exact motives," he said.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Interior Minister Turkey France Driver Died Paris Man Same January December Women 2016 From

Recent Stories

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

60 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

60 minutes ago
 Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant de ..

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

1 hour ago
 8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

1 hour ago
 Add.Director Land Management suspended over compla ..

Add.Director Land Management suspended over complaints

2 hours ago
 US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stre ..

US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stream Explosions - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.