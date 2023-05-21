UrduPoint.com

Attack On Rally Drivers Leaves 10 Dead In Mexico

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Attack on rally drivers leaves 10 dead in Mexico

Tijuana, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed and nine wounded on Saturday when gunmen attacked a group of amateur rally drivers in the northern Mexican town of Ensenada, near the US border, authorities said.

The motorists, who were participating in a race, were parked on the side of a highway when a group of men got out of a pickup truck and opened fire.

The attack "left nine wounded and 10 people dead," Ensenada authorities said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office of the state of Baja California, where Ensenada is located and which has been hard hit by drug violence, announced the formation of a "special investigation group" to identify the killers and determine the motives behind the shooting, the statement said.

Some of the wounded received emergency care and were later transferred to hospitals in Ensenada, a municipality of some 440,000 people.

Baja California is among Mexican states with the most intentional homicides, the majority attributed by the government to violence between organized crime groups.

Between January and April, 721 murders were committed there, according to official data.

Baja California and five other states accounted for nearly half of the 9,912 homicides recorded in the country in the same period.

Violence in Mexico has left almost 400,000 dead and tens of thousands disappeared since 2006, when the government deployed a controversial anti-drug offensive with the support of the United States and the participation of Mexican armed forces.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Ensenada Same United States Mexico January April Border Government Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

8 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

9 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.