Attacks By Suspected Militants In Burkina Faso Kill 21

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Ouagadougou, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Twenty-one people, most of them members of the security forces, have been killed in Burkina Faso in attacks by suspected militants, security sources said on Wednesday.

Fourteen members of the VDP volunteer militia and four soldiers died on Monday in Sawenga in central-eastern Burkina, while five were wounded, a source said.

Another security source confirmed the toll, saying that the clash occurred during an operation to secure the area, and that "more than 50 terrorists were neutralised" in an airborne counter-attack.

Separately, a police source said a policeman and two civilians were killed on Monday night in an attack on a police border post at Yendere, on the southwestern frontier with Ivory Coast.

A trucker in the area confirmed the attack, adding that many local people had already fled into Ivory Coast because of militant incursions.

Ivory Coast hosts around 18,000 Burkinabe refugees, more than double the tally for 2022, according to the UN's refugee agency.

One of the poorest and most troubled countries in the world, Burkina is struggling with a militant insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Nearly a third of the country lies outside the government's control, according to official estimates.

More than 10,000 civilians, troops and police have died, according to an NGO count, while at least two million people have been displaced.

