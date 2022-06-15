AU condemns terror attack in Burkina Faso

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday evening condemned a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso.

In a tweet, the chairperson strongly condemned the unspeakable and despicable attack in Seytenga and offered his condolences to the bereaved families, the authorities, and the people of Burkina Faso.

The Burkina Faso government disclosed earlier on Tuesday that the death toll from an attack over the weekend on the commune of Seytenga in Burkina Faso's Sahel region has risen from 50 to 79.

The attack by unidentified gunmen against the Seytenga commune of Seno province in northern Burkina Faso happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday. A national mourning period of 72 hours from Tuesday to Thursday for the victims had also been announced by the government.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015 as attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1.9 million others in the West African nation.