AU leaders launch 'operational phase' of free trade accord

Niamey, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :African nations launched the "operational phase" of a landmark free trade accord at the African Union (AU) Summit in Nigerien capital, Niamey on Sunday, creating what leaders hope will be the world's largest free trade area.

AU officials announced the launch of five "operational instruments" of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with African nations agreeing to shared "rules of origin, the monitoring and elimination of non-tariff barriers, a unified digital payments system and an African trade observatory dashboard".