AU Leaders To Discuss Nile Dam On July 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

AU leaders to discuss Nile dam on July 21

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :African leaders are expected to hold a summit on July 21 to discuss a controversial mega-dam on the Nile River that has caused tension between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, the South African presidency said Monday.

The meeting will be organised under the auspices of the African Union (AU), which South African President Cyril Ramaphosa currently chairs.

The Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD) has been a source of friction in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011.

Sudan and Egypt view the dam as a threat to essential water supplies, while Ethiopia considers it essential for its electrification and development.

Ramaphosa's spokeswoman said the Bureau of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State and Government would hold a "virtual meeting" to discuss the dam on Tuesday.

"The meeting is a follow-up on the Bureau meeting on GERD that was held on June 26," spokeswoman Khusela Diko told AFP.

"During that meeting it was agreed that the Bureau will assess the progress regularly and chart the way forward on the AU-led process of the GERD negotiations accordingly."Multiple rounds of tripartite talks on the $4.6-billion project have ended in deadlock.

