AU suspends Mali until restoration of constitutional order

ADDIS ABABA, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The African Union (AU) Commission has suspended Mali from the pan-African bloc until normal constitutional order is restored in the country following the latest military coup.

The decision to suspend Mali from AU membership was made by the Peace and Security Council of the AU Commission during its latest meeting that dwelt upon the situation in the western African country.

"The Council condemns in the strongest terms possible and totally rejects coup d'etat and unconstitutional changes of government in the continent, consistent with the provisions of Article 4 of the AU Constitutive Act," an AU statement issued late Tuesday read.

The suspension will exclude Mali from participation in all activities of the Union, its organs and institutions, said the statement.

It called on the military leadership and all political stakeholders to fully and unconditionally respect the transition charter while urging for the immediate appointment of a civilian prime minister to lead the conclusion of the transition process and to coordinate a genuinely inclusive national reconciliation and dialogue process for the stability of Mali.

The council warned it will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures against any spoilers of the current transition.

The latest move by the AU is the second to suspend the West African country in less than a year.

In August last year, the AU Commission suspended Mali from the continental bloc following the forced detention of senior officials, including the country's president and prime minister.