UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AU Suspends Mali Until Restoration Of Constitutional Order

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

AU suspends Mali until restoration of constitutional order

ADDIS ABABA, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The African Union (AU) Commission has suspended Mali from the pan-African bloc until normal constitutional order is restored in the country following the latest military coup.

The decision to suspend Mali from AU membership was made by the Peace and Security Council of the AU Commission during its latest meeting that dwelt upon the situation in the western African country.

"The Council condemns in the strongest terms possible and totally rejects coup d'etat and unconstitutional changes of government in the continent, consistent with the provisions of Article 4 of the AU Constitutive Act," an AU statement issued late Tuesday read.

The suspension will exclude Mali from participation in all activities of the Union, its organs and institutions, said the statement.

It called on the military leadership and all political stakeholders to fully and unconditionally respect the transition charter while urging for the immediate appointment of a civilian prime minister to lead the conclusion of the transition process and to coordinate a genuinely inclusive national reconciliation and dialogue process for the stability of Mali.

The council warned it will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures against any spoilers of the current transition.

The latest move by the AU is the second to suspend the West African country in less than a year.

In August last year, the AU Commission suspended Mali from the continental bloc following the forced detention of senior officials, including the country's president and prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mali Lead August All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Has Limited Naval Presence in Sudan - Envoy

10 seconds ago

German Climate Activists Request Federal Regulator ..

11 seconds ago

NATO Leaders to Discuss Ryanair Incident, Russia a ..

13 seconds ago

Chinese experience to help Pakistan control water ..

14 seconds ago

Ukraine has alternative for security before joinin ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.