AU, UN launch initiative to boost peaceful transitions in Africa

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) --:An initiative aimed at promoting peaceful transfer of power in Africa, avert coups and turmoil was launched Saturday by the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The initiative, dubbed Africa Facility to Support Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT) which was launched ahead of AU Heads of State and Government summit in Nairobi slated for Sunday, seeks to entrench peaceful political transition as a prerequisite for the continent's long-term stability.

Bankole Adeoye, commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security at the AU Commission, said strengthening institutions, inclusive dialogue, and enlarging civic space to deter unconstitutional change of governments in Africa is a key component of the new AU, UNDP joint initiative.

Adeoye said the initiative was launched in response to the call by the African leaders during their meeting in May in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, where they reiterated their commitment to fostering democratic rule.