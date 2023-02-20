UrduPoint.com

AU Vows 'zero Tolerance' To Undemocratic Change

Published February 20, 2023

AU vows 'zero tolerance' to undemocratic change

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The African Union insisted on Sunday it had "zero tolerance" for undemocratic changes of power and vowed to push through a continent-wide free trade deal as it wrapped up a two-day summit.

Leaders of the 55-nation bloc met in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss a slew of challenges facing the continent, including coups, conflict and climate change.

On the final day of the summit on Sunday, the AU said it was maintaining its suspension of four countries -- Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Sudan -- which have been ruled by military leaders following coups.

"The assembly reaffirmed zero-tolerance against unconstitutional change (of government)," said its Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye.

"The Commission is ready to support these member states to return to constitutional order, the idea is that democracy must take root and must be promoted and protected," he told a news conference.

"It is necessary to re-emphasise that the AU remains intolerant to any undemocratic means to political power." At the end of the summit, the bloc's new chairman, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, said the leaders had agreed to accelerate the implementation of a faltering trade deal launched in 2020.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is billed as the biggest in the world in terms of population, gathering 54 out of 55 countries on a continent with 1.4 billion people, with Eritrea the only holdout.

"I shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that this becomes a reality," Assoumani said.

African nations currently trade only about 15 percent of their goods and services with each other. The AfCFTA aims to boost that by 60 percent by 2034 by eliminating almost all tariffs.

But implementation has fallen well short of that goal, running into hurdles including disagreements over tariff reductions and border closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said the deal was "strategic" for the continent but warned that the infrastructure to allow for its success was still lacking, highlighting that 600 million Africans did not have access to electricity.

On Saturday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said that among its many challenges, Africa was facing a "dysfunctional and unfair global financial system" that denied many countries the debt relief and concessional financing they need and charged them "extortionate" interest rates.

