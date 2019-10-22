UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auckland Blaze Blankets City In Black Smoke

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Auckland blaze blankets city in black smoke

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A huge fire at a construction site sent clouds of acrid black smoke billowing over Auckland on Tuesday, forcing large parts of the downtown area to be cordoned off as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire broke out on the roof of the SkyCity convention centre site shortly after 1:10pm (0010 GMT) and quickly spread, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

Office workers were warned to stay inside and turn off air conditioning as a thick pall of smoke engulfed the centre of New Zealand's largest city, but there were no reports on injuries.

Unconfirmed reports said the fire was started by a construction worker using a blowtorch on the building, which is one of the venues for the 2021 APEC summit being held in Auckland.

Related Topics

Fire Auckland SITE New Zealand

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

7 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

7 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

8 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.