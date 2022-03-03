UrduPoint.com

Auctioneer Sotheby's Sees Double Benefit To Crypto Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Auctioneer Sotheby's sees double benefit to crypto wave

Barcelona, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Sotheby's auction house is almost three centuries old but its top brass want to embrace the cutting edge of technology and all of its buzzwords -- metaverse, NFT and crypto among them.

"The reason Sotheby's has existed for 277 years is because we have a history of embracing innovation and so NFTs is no different," Charles Stewart, the firm's American chief executive, tells AFP in an interview.

He is talking about non-fungible tokens, the ubiquitous digital objects that are linked to pieces of art or other items, some of which the ancient auction house has sold for millions of Dollars over the past year.

And even better for Stewart's business, he says there is plenty of cross-pollination between the old and new art worlds.

"The traditional art world is hearing a lot about NFTs. Many don't understand it. Some have embraced it. But there's absolutely a curiosity," he says on the sidelines of the mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"The same is true the other way around. (For) a lot of young technology investors -- in particular founders, entrepreneurs -- NFTs has been a gateway into the broader art market."By way of example, crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun shelled out more than $70 million at Sotheby's for a work by Swiss-born 20th artist Alberto Giacometti last year.

Over at rival auction house Christie's, a collector paid a similar amount for an NFT by a US artist known as Beeple.

Related Topics

Hearing World Technology Business Mobile Young Barcelona Same Congress Market All Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

13 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

13 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

13 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>