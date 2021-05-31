UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Audi Hires Driver 'dream Team' For Dakar Rally Hybrids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Audi hires driver 'dream team' for Dakar Rally hybrids

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Audi announced Monday that it has hired two of the Dakar Rally's most successful drivers Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz for when it makes its debut on the race with a hybrid car.

"It is no exaggeration to speak of a 'dream team'," said Julius Seebach, managing director of Audi Sport, in a statement.

Audi will enter three hybrid cars on which the power will be provided by electric powertrains although the battery will be augmented by a combustion engine.

Swede Mattias Ekstrom will complete the trio.

The 55-year-old Frenchman Peterhansel has won the race 14 times on bikes or in cars, including this year, while 59-year-old Spaniard Sainz has won three times, most recently in 2020, and also won two World Rally titles.

"Stephane is the most successful Dakar driver of all time in the history of the Dakar. Carlos is a multiple Dakar winner and World Rally champion," said Seebach.

Both Peterhansel and Sainz drove for Mini last season.

We want to be the first team to win the Dakar Rally with an electric powertrain," said Peterhansel.

The 2022 edition of the Dakar will take place in Saudi Arabia from January 2 to 14.

Related Topics

World Driver Car Dakar Saudi Arabia January 2020 All From Audi Race Mini

Recent Stories

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

few seconds

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

9 minutes ago

One held for stealing electricity

2 minutes ago

China's cargo throughput maintain stable growth in ..

2 minutes ago

French police detain fugitive ex-soldier after man ..

2 minutes ago

Northeast China customs returns 28 tonnes of impor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.