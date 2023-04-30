ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A leaked audio call between Munish Sharma, an Indian journalist, asking one of his subordinates to distort facts about the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah who died in police custody on April 27, has exposed Indian brutalities and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In the audio leak, Shrama could be heard directing Balkar Singh from Amar Ujala Newspaper, Samba, about filing of a news story to cover up the incident.

According to Indian media, Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, was arrested on April 21 for interrogation by the Indian police on suspicion of his links with Poonch attack in which several Indian soldiers were killed, was briefly released and then summoned up for interrogation on April 26, but he died in mysterious circumstances.

Locals of Mendhar area blocked the road in protest over his death.

According to the Wire, an Indian news outlet, the family of a 48-year-old man, who died after being named as a suspect in the Poonch attack case, has dubbed the magisterial probe ordered by the puppet IIOJK administration as an "official cover-up".

Seeking a judicial probe into the death of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, his family alleged that the order of the magisterial inquiry was "full of discrepancies".

"The order reads like an attempt to cover up the truth. It is a farce. We reject it and demand a judicial probe," said Rafaqat Hussain Shah, Mukhtiar's brother.

"Rafaqat claimed that there were "bruises" and "black marks" on Mukhtiar's back and thighs, suggesting that he was tortured in custody. "If he has committed any wrong, let the investigators reveal the facts publicly. Why are they trying to hide the truth?" he was quoted by the Wire.

Senior superintendent of police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, hung up the call when the Wire asked for his comments on the case, similarly, deputy commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet, when contacted, said the matter was not within his jurisdiction now as he had been transferred out of the district.

A video on Mukhtiar's phone showed him speaking incoherently and breaking down multiple times while alleging that he, his family, and the neighbours were subjected to torture in the aftermath of the attack.