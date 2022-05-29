UrduPoint.com

Audio Tape Exposes IK's Hypocrisy: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Audio tape exposes IK's hypocrisy: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that the recently surfaced purported audio tape exposed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan's hypocrisy and double standards.

The prime minister, on his twitter handle, said that in the surfaced audio tape, the PTI chief allegedly sought NRO for himself and his previous government.

Imran Khan manufactured fake foreign conspiracy story when his other efforts had failed, he added.

"The audio tape that surfaced recently exposes Imran Khan's hypocrisy & double standards. Contrary to his claims, he sought NRO to save himself & his govt. The fake story of foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed. His lies stand exposed," the prime minister posted a tweet.

