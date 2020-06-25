Auditors EY accuse Wirecard of 'elaborate fraud'

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Auditing company EY on Thursday accused Wirecard of an "elaborate and sophisticated fraud" as the scandal-hit German payments provider filed for insolvency.

"There are clear indications that this was an elaborate and sophisticated fraud involving multiple parties around the world in different institutions with a deliberate aim of deception," EY said.

EY said it had been given false statements when auditing the firm's 2019 accounts. Wirecard was plunged into crisis after EY last week said 1.9 billion Euros was missing from the payment provider's accounts.