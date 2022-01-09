Auger-Aliassime beats Bautista Agut to win ATP Cup for Canada

Sydney, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime stormed through a gripping clash with Spanish star Roberto Bautista Agut for a massive victory that earned his country a maiden ATP Cup title on Sunday.

Their Sydney showdown followed Denis Shapovalov ending Pablo Carreno Busta's winning start to the season 6-4, 6-3 to set the scene for a crunch second singles rubber.

World number 11 Auger-Aliassime stepped up to down battling 19th-ranked Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 and seal the tournament for Canada.

mp/mtp