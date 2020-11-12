UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augusta Chairman Vows Long Drivers Won't Humble Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Augusta chairman vows long drivers won't humble course

Augusta, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :With long drivers like Bryson DeChambeau threatening to overpower Augusta National, club chairman Fred Ridley vowed Wednesday that the Masters course won't be made irrelevant without a fight.

"I think we're at a crossroads as relates to these issues," the Augusta National supremo said on the eve of the 84th Masters, adding, "We're coming close to a call for action." Augusta National has lengthened in the past to its current 7,475 yards to combat technology advances that have boosted driving distances, but DeChambeau has taken the challenge to a new level with his US Open victory.

World number six DeChambeau, who bulked up during the three-month PGA Covid-19 shutdown, humbled Winged Foot to capture his first major title, driving the ball for maximum distance and position despite dense rough so he could use wedges and shorter irons into greens.

"What Bryson has done has been absolutely incredible," five-time Masters champion and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods said. "We've all been amazed at what he's been able to do in such a short span of time." After proving his strategy could win a major, he came to Augusta National experimenting with a maximum-allowed 48-inch driver to add more length off the tee and said the course played as a par-67 to him instead of a par-72.

"Once he starts messing with that longer driver and has a little bit more free time, as crazy as it is, he might be able to hit it further," warned third-ranked Justin Thomas.

"It's a very gettable course for him. It's a substantially easier course for him than it is for everybody else." Ridley and other golf leaders are pondering all sorts of ways to handle the aerial bombardment.

"As it relates to our golf course, we have options," Ridley said. "We will take the necessary action to make sure we stay relevant." DeChambeau is planning on soaring tee shots over trees at Amen Corner's par-5 13th, the 27-year-old American also making his own unique paths to other holes.

Regarding the 13th hole, Ridley said it "still provides a lot of drama, but its challenge is being diminished. We don't think that's good for the Masters. We don't think it's good for the game. But the issue is a lot larger than Augusta National and the Masters." Ridley said last year he never thought the Masters would need a special ball to limit distances, but that was before DeChambeau started blasting 400-yard drives.

Ridley supports the R&A and US Golf Association, golf's governing bodies, on the issue but hopes a planned April study will show the way on what actions should be taken.

"They are great stewards of the game," he said. "But I'm hopeful that with the work and the studies that have been ongoing for some time... I do think that we're coming closer to a call to action."

Related Topics

Technology Driver Augusta Tiger Woods April All US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

8 hours ago

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.