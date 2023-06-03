Epsom, United Kingdom, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Auguste Rodin won the Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore at Epsom on Saturday.

Victory came after the horse's hugely disappointing display when sent off favourite last month in another English Classics race, the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

But Auguste Rodin returned to his best form at Epsom, overhauling 66-1 outsider King of Steel in the closing strides.

White Birch ran on for third with Artistic Star taking fourth.

The result meant jockey Frankie Dettori, riding Arrest, was denied victory in his final Derby before retirement.

There had been concerns the Derby, the premier race of the English flat-racing season, would be targeted by animal rights activists.

Earlier Saturday, police arrested 19 people ahead of the race after the rights group Animal Rising vowed to defy a court injunction and disrupt the blue-riband event.

Surrey Police reported the arrests in areas around the Epsom racecourse, near London, in the hours building up to one of British sport's highest-profile fixtures.