UrduPoint.com

Auguste Rodin Wins The Epsom Derby For Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Auguste Rodin wins the Epsom Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien

Epsom, United Kingdom, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Auguste Rodin won the Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore at Epsom on Saturday.

Victory came after the horse's hugely disappointing display when sent off favourite last month in another English Classics race, the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

But Auguste Rodin returned to his best form at Epsom, overhauling 66-1 outsider King of Steel in the closing strides.

White Birch ran on for third with Artistic Star taking fourth.

The result meant jockey Frankie Dettori, riding Arrest, was denied victory in his final Derby before retirement.

There had been concerns the Derby, the premier race of the English flat-racing season, would be targeted by animal rights activists.

Earlier Saturday, police arrested 19 people ahead of the race after the rights group Animal Rising vowed to defy a court injunction and disrupt the blue-riband event.

Surrey Police reported the arrests in areas around the Epsom racecourse, near London, in the hours building up to one of British sport's highest-profile fixtures.

Related Topics

Police Derby London Event Best Race Court

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

24 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs ..

Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs in viral selfie

25 minutes ago
 PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over A ..

PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over Asia Cup dispute

36 minutes ago
 ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

1 hour ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.