Aung San Suu Kyi Faces Second Charge By Military: Lawyer

Tue 16th February 2021

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Myanmar's military regime has hit deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi with a second charge, this time under the country's natural disaster management law, her lawyer said Tuesday.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with an extra (violation).

.. under the Natural Disaster Management law," lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.

Since she was ousted from power, she has already been charged under the country's import and export law for having walkie-talkies in her home.

