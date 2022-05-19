UrduPoint.com

AUSC Region 5 Aims To Host More International Competitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

AUSC Region 5 aims to host more international competitions

SWAKOPMUND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The hosting of more international sports tournaments was on the agenda when the opening session of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 executive committee meeting commenced here on Thursday.

Stanley Mutoya, chief executive officer of the AUSC Region 5, urged member states to prioritize the refurbishment of sports facilities to enable the hosting of major competitions in the region. The AUSC Region 5 is one of the five regions entrusted with the responsibility to develop sports under the African Union.

"We need to make sure that our region is competitive in hosting major competitions such as the AFCON, IAAF Athletics Diamond League and Formula 1 racing among others," said Mutoya.

Namibia and Botswana have recently bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Agnes Tjongarero, minister of sports, youth and national development in Namibia, said that sports development in the region should transition towards increasing the livelihood of athletes.

Other key issues which were discussed include aligning sports to global agendas like the UNDP (United Nations Development Plan), and the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063.

The AUSC Region 5 comprises 10 countries from the Southern African region - Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

