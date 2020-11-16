UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie 91-year-old Survives Paragliding Crash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Aussie 91-year-old survives paragliding crash

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A 91-year-old Australian man has survived a paragliding crash, walking away with only minor injuries after plunging into the ocean near Sydney's northern beaches.

The elderly paraglider was helped out of the water by locals after he went down near Warriewood around 6.00 pm Sunday, police said.

Emergency services were called to a cliff face near the site, where paramedics assessed the man had escaped with just cuts and bruises.

Local media footage showed the daredevil, who has not been named, walking across rocks, his left leg bandaged, with assistance from rescuers.

Police said the glider's chute was retrieved from the water.

The man was taken to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Police Water Sydney Man SITE Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

ADDED allows non-citizens to obtain Freelancer lic ..

11 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green

12 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

12 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.