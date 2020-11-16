Aussie 91-year-old survives paragliding crash

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A 91-year-old Australian man has survived a paragliding crash, walking away with only minor injuries after plunging into the ocean near Sydney's northern beaches.

The elderly paraglider was helped out of the water by locals after he went down near Warriewood around 6.00 pm Sunday, police said.

Emergency services were called to a cliff face near the site, where paramedics assessed the man had escaped with just cuts and bruises.

Local media footage showed the daredevil, who has not been named, walking across rocks, his left leg bandaged, with assistance from rescuers.

Police said the glider's chute was retrieved from the water.

The man was taken to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.