UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie-Chinese Study Links Lower Humidity With Higher Rates Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Aussie-Chinese study links lower humidity with higher rates of COVID-19

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A joint Australian-Chinese study released on Tuesday has linked lower humidity with higher rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Drier air across several different regions of Sydney has been consistently linked to higher numbers of COVID-19 infections, with similar links not true for other weather factors including rain, temperature and wind.

Published in the medical journal, Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, the study estimated that for a 1 percent drop in humidity, COVID-19 cases could increase by 7-8 percent, and for a 10 percent drop, infections could as much as double.

To conduct the research, epidemiologist Professor Michael Ward from the University of Sydney teamed up with Shuang Xiao and Zhijie Zhang from the partner institution Fudan University school of Public Health in Shanghai, China.

It is the second such study by the group regarding the relationship between weather conditions and COVID-19 in Australia, following a larger study conducted in China earlier in the year.

"The consistency between studies is increasing confidence that humidity is a key factor in the spread of COVID-19. Dry air appears to favor the spread of COVID-19, meaning time and place become important," Ward said.

According to Ward, the result raises the prospect of seasonal disease outbreaks, and greatly supports the use of face masks in order to prevent the spread.

He added that the result is not entirely unexpected considering that when humidity is lower, the air is drier and it makes aerosols smaller.

"When you sneeze and cough, those smaller infectious aerosols can stay suspended in the air for longer. That increases the exposure for other people," he explained.

"When the air is humid and the aerosols are larger and heavier, they fall and hit surfaces quicker."The team said further research is required to draw more conclusive ties between humidity and virus transmission and expand on how that can be taken into account to shape the public health response.

Related Topics

Weather Australia China Sydney Shanghai From

Recent Stories

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

31 minutes ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

41 minutes ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

54 minutes ago

FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri La ..

1 hour ago

NLCC says Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa are locusts f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.