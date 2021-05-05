UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Ex-Test Cricketer 'kidnapped', Four Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

Aussie ex-Test cricketer 'kidnapped', four arrested

Sydney, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Australian armed police on Wednesday said they had arrested four men in connection with the armed kidnapping of former Test bowler Stuart MacGill.

The men were detained in a pre-dawn raid in Sydney, following the kidnapping of the cricketer in the city's affluent Lower North Shore last month.

MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time.

Police said that on April 14 the 50-year-old was confronted by three men at an intersection and bundled into a vehicle.

He was driven to a property an hour out of the city, and according to police was assaulted and threatened with a firearm before being released after the hour-long ordeal.

Local media reported that MacGill's kidnappers had been seeking a ransom.

After "extensive investigations" a police strike force and riot officers arrested four men aged 27, 29, 42 and 46, in the early hours of Wednesday.

"The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid," New South Wales police said.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Australia Threatened Vehicle Sydney Wales April Media All Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Biden discuss bilateral relatio ..

8 hours ago

Full digital transformation is a strategic decisio ..

8 hours ago

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

9 hours ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTAâ€™s c ..

10 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

9 hours ago

US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medica ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.