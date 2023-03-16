UrduPoint.com

Aussie Financial Services Provider Reports Over 300,000 Customer Documents Stolen

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) --:Australian financial services provider Latitude said on Thursday that the company has been hit by a cyber-attack, which resulted in a theft of over 300,000 customer documents.

"As of today, Latitude understands that approximately 103,000 identification documents, more than 97 percent of which are copies of drivers' licenses, were stolen from the first service provider.

Approximately 225,000 customer records were also stolen from the second service provider," Latitude noted in a statement.

According to the statement, the company has detected unusual activity on its systems over the last few days, which appeared to be a sophisticated and malicious cyber-attack.

