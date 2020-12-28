UrduPoint.com
Aussie Golf Great Norman Returns To Hospital For Covid-19 Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Australian golf legend Greg Norman returned to hospital for further treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, saying on Instagram he hoped it was his "final update on this Covid saga." Norman had spent Friday in hospital after experiencing coronavirus symptoms, but the 65-year-old Aussie, a former world number one who won the 1986 and 1983 British Opens, said on Instagram on Saturday he had returned home and was quarantining in his guest house in Jupiter, Florida.

Once his positive test was confirmed, Norman said Sunday, he returned to the hospital to receive antibody infusion treatment but hoped to be back home later in the day.

Norman urged his social media followers to take the virus seriously.

"I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before," he wrote.

"Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head ... Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally at times struggling with memory of Names and things. So please take care."Norman competed in last week's PNC Championship in Orlando with his son Greg Jr., testing negative for the virus both before and after the event.

