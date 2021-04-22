UrduPoint.com
Aussie Golfer Scott Withdraws From Olympics: Report

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Aussie golfer Scott withdraws from Olympics: report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Australian golfer Adam Scott has withdrawn his name from consideration for a berth at the Tokyo Olympics, joining top-ranked Dustin Johnson in opting out, according to the Golf Channel.

Johan Elliot, Scott's manager, told the network that the timing of the July 29-August 1 tournament in Japan doesn't fit into the Aussie's schedule.

Scott, ranked 35th, also opted not to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics, citing the Zika virus outbreak as well as scheduling issues.

"With the world being the way it is, Adam is gone 4-5 weeks at a time this year during his playing blocks," Elliot told the Golf Channel in a statement.

"With three young children at home, this time in the schedule will be devoted to family.

It is pretty much the only time up until October when he has a chance to see them for a stretch of time and not only a few days a week." The Olympic event at Kasumigaseki Country Club is set to be played two weeks after the British Open and a week before a WGC event in Memphis, Tennessee, ahead of the US PGA playoffs.

Johnson opted out of competing for the US Olympic squad last month, citing scheduling and travel issues.

Australia's two top-ranked players would be in position to compete in Japan.

Those currently are 25th-ranked Cameron Smith and 37th-ranked Marc Leishman with Matt Jones next at 53rd.

