Aussie Govt Approves Plans For Rocket Launch In SA Despite Local Concerns

Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:20 AM

CANBERRA, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Australian government has granted approval for rockets to be launched from South Australia (SA) in 2021 despite local opposition.

Christian Porter, the Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, earlier in this week announced regulatory approval for a commercial rocket launch, which will take place later this year at the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex operated by Southern Launch in regional SA.

The decision has paved the way for commercial launches from the site. The Whalers Way launch site will initially support a test launch campaign for up to three suborbital rockets.

Lloyd Damp, the chief executive of Southern Launch, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that the final government approval was a welcome step.

"This is an exciting development on our journey to establish the first site in Australia capable of launching commercial satellites into orbit, enabling South Australia to start capturing part of the 5.5 billion Australian Dollar (4 billion U.S. dollar) global space-launch market," he said, according to the ABC report on Thursday.

Southern Launch announced plans to build the complex at Whalers Way, which sits at the tip of the Eyre Peninsula west of Adelaide, the capital city of the state of South Australia, in 2018.

However, locals in Whalers Way and the surrounding area remain opposed to the launch site.

Southern Launch representatives recently held community information meetings with locals seeking further details about the project's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

