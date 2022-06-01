Aussie hospitalizations rebound amid easing COVID-19 restrictions

CANBERRA, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:The number of people who were hospitalized in Australia rebounded in 2020-21 amid easing COVID-19 restrictions, data has revealed.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on Wednesday published hospitalization data for the financial year 2020-21.

It revealed that following a dip of 2.8 percent in 2019-20, the number of hospital admissions in Australia increased by 6.3 percent to 11.8 million.

Of those, 7.4 million were discharged on the same day they were admitted and 4.

4 million spent at least one night in hospital - increases of 8.1 and 3.3 percent, respectively.

AIHW spokesperson Adrian Webster said the increase could largely be attributed to coronavirus restrictions easing across most of Australia in the second half of 2020 and early 2021.

"The significant increase in hospitalizations at the national level can be largely attributed to the easing of restrictions following the first waves of the pandemic in most states and territories, particularly restrictions on elective surgery," he said in a statement.