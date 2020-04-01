Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :An Australian allegedly caught driving a Lamborghini at nearly twice the speed limit in Sydney claimed he was rushing to hospital to be tested for coronavirus, police said Wednesday.

The man was undergoing mandatory self-isolation after being pulled over for allegedly driving 160 kilometres (100 miles) per hour in a 90 km/h zone on Monday.

He was fined for speeding and had his licence suspended.

Police urged Australians who suspect they may have COVID-19 to call their nearest medical service first.

"Drivers shouldn't break the road rules under any circumstances," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

"If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to seek help from a doctor or hospital, call ahead of time to book an appointment.

"If you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact triple zero."Police said the 35-year-old man had been tested for coronavirus and was now undergoing mandatory self-isolation.

It was unclear whether or not he had tested positive.