Aussie McKeown Breaks 100m Backstroke World Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Aussie McKeown breaks 100m backstroke world record

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Australian teenager Kaylee McKeown has smashed the women's 100m backstroke world record, according to Swimming Australia.

McKeown, 19, swam the event in 57.45 seconds at the Australian Swimming Trials in South Australia (SA) on Sunday night, beating the previous record of 57.57.

She qualified for the event at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Emily Seebohm.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

