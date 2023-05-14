UrduPoint.com

Aussie Moloney Wins World Crown While Alimkhanuly Keeps Title

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 01:01 PM

Aussie Moloney wins world crown while Alimkhanuly keeps title

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Australia's Jason Moloney won his first world title on Saturday, taking a majority decision over Vincent Astrolabio of the Philippines for the vacant World Boxing Organization bantamweight crown.

The 32-year-old from Melbourne won on judges' scores of 115-113 and 116-112 with the third judge scoring a 114-114 draw in the showdown at Stockton, California.

Moloney improved to 26-2, suffering his only losses in his two prior world title bouts, falling to Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez in 2018 and Japan's Naoya Inoue in 2020.

Astrolabio, 26, fell to 18-4.

Also on the card, WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan knocked out Canada's Steven Butler at 2:35 of the second round to defend his crown for the first time.

After stunning the challenger with a left uppercut, Alimkhanuly pummelled Butler again and again with lefts, dropping him to the canavas three times before referee Jack Reiss stopped the onslaught.

The European standout called out all rivals for future bouts, notably rival 160-pouns champion Jermall Charlo, an unbeaten American who owns the World Boxing Council crown, and Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion.

"Champions and boxing superstars, where are you?" Alimkhanuly said. "I'm the most avoided fighter. I'm the middleweight king.

"Canelo and Charlo, I'm coming. I'm ready for anybody anytime anywhere."Unbeaten southpaw Alimkhanuly, 14-0 with nine knockouts, turned 30 last month. He was a 2013 world amateur middleweight champion and 2014 Asian Games middleweight champion.

Butler fell to 32-3 with one drawn.

Related Topics

World Canada Melbourne Stockton Japan Philippines Kazakhstan Mexico 2018 2020 All From Asia Boxing

Recent Stories

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

12 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

13 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.