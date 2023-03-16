(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Australia's Queensland Museum will showcase the largest dinosaur ever discovered in the world in its latest exhibition "Dinosaurs of Patagonia", which will kick off on Friday.

Spanning most of the dinosaur eras of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous, the exhibition will feature 13 dinosaur species from massive meat eaters to pint-sized herbivores, 16 skeleton casts, and real fossils from South America.

Visitors can come face-to-face with a life-size replica of Patagotitan mayorum, a plant-eating dinosaur that lived roughly 100 million years ago.

It weighs around 70 tonnes and measures 38 meters in length.

"Patagotitan is the largest known creature to have walked our planet and is more than 15 times heavier than our very own herbivore ornithopod dinosaur Muttaburrasaurus, and more than 20 meters longer than the Queensland Humpback Whale in the Whale Mall at the Cultural Precinct," said Queensland Museum Network CEO Jim Thompson on Thursday.