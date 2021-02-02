UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Open Champ Kenin Through After Opponent Retires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Aussie Open champ Kenin through after opponent retires

Melbourne, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin's long-awaited return to Melbourne Park on Tuesday was brief after her opponent Camila Giorgi retired injured after one set at the Yarra Valley Classic.

The 22-year-old was back at the scene of her stunning breakthrough Grand Slam title last year, where she beat Garbine Muguruza in three sets.

But it was a short stay on Margaret Court Arena with the 76th-ranked Giorgi retiring because of a thigh injury after Kenin clinched a tight first set 7-5.

"I hope she's all right ... but I'm glad to get through," Kenin said.

"I was missing so many forehands but I finally made them to close out the first set.

" The American was upset in the quarter-finals in the season-opening event in Abu Dhabi last month by Greece's Maria Sakkari, ranked 22.

Kenin reeled off three straight games to start the match before going off the boil as Giorgi went 4-3 ahead.

Kenin regrouped before Giorgi called for medical attention at the end of the set and retired.

The Moscow-born Kenin emerged as a serious force in last year's truncated circuit, also reaching the French Open final and rising to a career-high fourth in the world rankings.

She plays Germany's Mona Barthel or Jessica Pegula of the United States next.

World number one Ashleigh Barty and 2019 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka are in action later Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured World Abu Dhabi Germany Melbourne Sofia Osaka United States Greece 2019 Australian Open Event All Court

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

9 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

9 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

9 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

9 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.