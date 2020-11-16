UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Open Warm-ups Shifting To Victoria: Tennis Australia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

Aussie Open warm-ups shifting to Victoria: Tennis Australia

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Numerous warm-up events for the Australian Open tennis tournament will be moved to Victoria state to ensure players can attend the season-opening Grand Slam, Tennis Australia confirmed Monday.

Under the plan, tournaments originally planned for Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide and Canberra will all be played in Victoria before the Open at Melbourne Park from January 18-31.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said the move was because Covid-19 restrictions meant that state governments could not guarantee that overseas players contesting warm-ups outside Victoria would be free to travel to Melbourne for the Grand Slam.

"There is now no risk of the Australian Open going ahead without everyone (all players) in Victoria, and we didn't have that guarantee previously," he told Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper.

The new arrangements will involve players flying into Melbourne to undergo two weeks of mandatory quarantine, when they will be restricted to hotels but have access to tennis courts.

Once they have completed quarantine and twice tested negative to Covid-19, the players will be able to move freely around Victoria.

Tiley said he expected the Victoria state government to allow crowds of at least 25 percent capacity at Melbourne Park.

Australia's second largest city emerged from months of Covid-19 lockdown last month and has recorded no new coronavirus cases since October 29.

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein said it was disappointing to lose the Hobart International but he was confident the tournament would return to the state capital in 2022.

He said the decision was taken by Tennis Australia because of the complications in allowing international players to travel between states.

"Whilst disappointing, it is understandable why they arrived at that outcome and, at the end of the day, it will certainly assist to keep Tasmanians safe," he told reporters.

Tennis Australia confirmed that details of the Herald Sun's report on the tournament rescheduling were correct, but was unable to provide a breakdown of the changes.

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Victoria Canberra Adelaide Brisbane Hobart Perth Melbourne Sydney Craig January October Australian Open All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Heroes who deserve the frontline of pra ..

26 minutes ago

British PM self-isolating after positive COVID-19 ..

26 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 54.22 million

26 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 November 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Light rainfall expected over eastern coasts

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.