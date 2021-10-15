UrduPoint.com

Aussie PM Drops Threat To Skip UN Climate Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Aussie PM drops threat to skip UN climate summit

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to skip next month's landmark UN climate summit, describing the meeting as "an important event".

"I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending," Scott Morrison told journalists.

Under mounting pressure to adopt more ambitious climate targets, the conservative leader had suggested he would not join other heads of government in Scotland's largest city.

His comments angered climate activists and were seen as a direct diplomatic snub to the UK, a close ally and the summit host.

In a rare foray into politics, Britain's Prince Charles expressed surprise at Morrison's reluctance and said it would be a "disaster" if leaders did not take firm action to arrest climate change.

Widely seen as a climate laggard, Australia is one of the world's largest coal and gas exporters and has long resisted adopting a carbon-neutral target.

While Morrison has inched toward setting a target date of 2050 for that goal, he has refused to make the target binding and has yet to commit to more meaningful 2030 emissions reduction targets.

The 12-day meeting in Scotland will be the biggest climate conference since landmark talks in Paris in 2015, and is seen as a crucial step in setting worldwide emissions targets to slow global warming.

arb/djw/leg

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia United Nations Paris Glasgow United Kingdom Gas 2015 Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2021

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th October 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s m ..

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s membership reflects internation ..

8 hours ago
 1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

10 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washingto ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washington

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.