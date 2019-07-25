UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie PM Vows Quick Work On UK Trade Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Aussie PM vows quick work on UK trade deal

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed Thursday that Australia would be "one of the first cabs off the rank" in working toward a trade deal with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Morrison said he had spoken to the Tory leader to congratulate him and had committed to continuing the two countries' "very strong relationship".

Morrison vowed to move "very quickly, when the opportunity presents" on an "agreement between the United Kingdom and Australia on trade".

Any future bilateral trade deal would likely echo an Australia-EU trade deal that is still under negotiation, and Canberra may first want clarity on Britain's future trade relationship with the rest of Europe.

Morrison urged Johnson to resolve "some very difficult issues" around Britain's exit from the European Union in the interest of both parties and the "broader global economy".

Morrison said he hoped to meet Johnson at the G7 summit next month in Biarritz, France.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Europe France European Union Canberra Biarritz United Kingdom May From Agreement

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

9 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

9 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

9 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

9 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.