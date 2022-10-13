Aussie research quantifies amount of fishing gear lost at sea annually

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Almost 2 percent of commercial fishing gear is lost or discarded in the world's oceans every year, Australia's national science agency has revealed.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Organization (CSIRO) on Thursday published the most comprehensive examination to date of quantitative amounts of abandoned, discarded or lost fishing gear.

The study found enough fishing line to wrap around the Earth 18 times is lost in the oceans every year.

"We found that 14 billion longline hooks, 25 million pots and traps and almost 740,000 km of fishing longlines end up in our oceans through global commercial fishing activities each year," Denise Hardesty from the CSIRO said in a media release.

In collaboration with the University of Tasmania, CSIRO researchers analyzed global fishing data and interviews with 450 fishers from seven countries around the world.

Their estimate of the amount of gear lost every year was lower than a 2019 study that quantified losses based on literature reviews.