SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:An international research team, including one of Australia's geriatricians, has found a disconcerting connection between older people's poor sense of balance and their likelihood to die prematurely.

University of Sydney Professor Maria Fiatarone Singh said the research, published online in the British Journal of sports Medicine on Wednesday, examined data of more than 1,700 people aged from early 50s to 75 and their ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds.

The study, which spanned about 12 years, found that those who failed the 10-second tests had an 84-percent heightened risk of death from any cause within the next decade compared to those who could hold their balance.

Fiatarone Singh told Xinhua on Thursday that the observational study did not explain the reason behind the "surprisingly high" correlation between balance and mortality but rather appeared to be a warning of an inherent weakness.