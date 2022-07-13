UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Develop Shape-shifting, Robotic Material

July 13, 2022

Aussie researchers develop shape-shifting, robotic material

SYDNEY , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A team of engineers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Medical Robotics Lab have developed a new class of smart textiles that are able to morph into a variety of shapes, bearing major implications for medical technology.

The findings, published in the Scientific Reports and Soft Robotics journals and released on Wednesday, showed the technology which uses tiny soft artificial "muscles" that are woven into fabric.

"In effect, we have given our smart textiles the expansion and contraction ability in the exact same way as human muscle fibers," said Scientia Senior Lecturer at UNSW and research lead, Dr. Thanh Nho Do.

Previous research from the United States has devised shape-shifting material that could be manipulated into any possible shape. However, this marks the first time such material has been coupled with robotics and is able to move by itself.

