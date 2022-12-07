Aussie researchers discover Indian Ocean 'shark graveyard'

CANBERRA, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Researchers from Australia's national science agency have discovered a shark graveyard on the floor of the Indian Ocean.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Wednesday revealed some of the finds by researchers conducting biodiversity surveys of two of the country's newest marine parks on board the research vessel (RV) Investigator.

While exploring marine life and seabed habitats in the Cocos Islands Marine Park in the remote Indian Ocean, a trawl at a depth of 5,400 meters brought up more than 750 fossilized shark teeth.

The teeth belonged to not only modern sharks, including mako and white sharks, but also prehistoric species such as an ancestor of the megalodon - a giant species that died out approximately 3.5 million years ago.