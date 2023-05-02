Aussie researchers find mosses important to health of planet

SYDNEY, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) --:An international study led by Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney found the mosses play an important role in nourishing soil and may mitigating climate change.

The study published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Tuesday, collected samples of mosses growing on soil from more than 123 ecosystems across the globe. The mosses cover a staggering 9.

4 million square km in the environments surveyed.

"So for this study, we wanted to look at a bit more detail about mosses and what they actually do, in terms of providing essential services to the environment," said lead researcher David Eldridge with UNSW's school of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences.

"We looked at what was happening in soils dominated by mosses and what was happening in soils where there were no mosses. And we were gobsmacked to find that mosses were doing all these amazing things."