UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Find Mosses Important To Health Of Planet

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Aussie researchers find mosses important to health of planet

SYDNEY, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) --:An international study led by Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney found the mosses play an important role in nourishing soil and may mitigating climate change.

The study published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Tuesday, collected samples of mosses growing on soil from more than 123 ecosystems across the globe. The mosses cover a staggering 9.

4 million square km in the environments surveyed.

"So for this study, we wanted to look at a bit more detail about mosses and what they actually do, in terms of providing essential services to the environment," said lead researcher David Eldridge with UNSW's school of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences.

"We looked at what was happening in soils dominated by mosses and what was happening in soils where there were no mosses. And we were gobsmacked to find that mosses were doing all these amazing things."

Related Topics

Australia Sydney David Lead Wales May All From Million

Recent Stories

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 millio ..

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 million for Q1 2023

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th editio ..

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th edition of its &#039;Arts for Autism ..

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

16 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon for Social Good conclu ..

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon for Social Good concludes

16 minutes ago
 NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: ..

NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: SAPM

36 minutes ago
 Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections du ..

Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections due today

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.