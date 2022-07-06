UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers' Findings Identify Drug Target For Lung Disease

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SYDNEY, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:Researchers at Australia's Centenary Institute and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have identified a new drug target for the treatment and prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

In a research published in the European Respiratory Journal, researchers said the drug target is an enzyme known as mast cell chymase-1 (CMA1), as inhibiting the equivalent enzyme in mice was shown to provide protection in experimental models of COPD.

In the study, researchers discovered elevated CMA1 levels in the lung tissues of patients with severe COPD, the CMA1 levels were approximately double of that found in the lung tissue of mild-COPD patients and healthy individuals.

Subsequent investigation also confirmed that mMCP5 in mice, an enzyme equivalent of CMA1, plays a pivotal role in COPD. Mice with deficient mMCP5 levels were protected against cigarette smoke-induced inflammation, macrophage accumulation, airway remodelling, emphysema and impaired lung function in experimental COPD.

