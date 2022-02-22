Aussie researchers lead way in creating better bone implants

SYDNEY, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:An international research team, led by Australians, has developed an improved form of bone implant that should reduce the chance of later complications caused by infections.

Writing about their innovation in the latest edition of the ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces journal which is released to the public on Monday, the researchers estimated the safer organic implants would reduce the implant failure rate to below 1 percent, a major improvement over the current rate.

They noted implant failures were becoming a growing problem in countries such as Australia where the aging population requires more treatment for degenerative conditions such as osteoporosis.

In 2020, for example, more than 1.7 million hip and knee replacement procedures were done in Australia but about 20 percent of those will likely fail painfully within a decade due to infections.