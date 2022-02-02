(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Australian pediatric researchers have announced an insight into why some children are particularly prone to chronic chest infections.

In a study published Wednesday in the Lancet Microbe, researchers from the Menzies school of Health Research (Menzies), the Telethon kids Institute and the University of Western Australia (UWA) used a powerful microscope to discover that some children with persistent wet coughs had a bacterial slime -- called a biofilm -- in their lungs.

Many children suffer from a prolonged wet cough after having an acute cough and can develop the condition known as protracted bacterial bronchitis (PBB).

Menzies' Robyn Marsh said children with recurrent PBB are at increased risk of progressing to a severe lung disease called bronchiectasis.