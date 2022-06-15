UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Reveal Cooling Power Of Reflective Roofs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Aussie researchers reveal cooling power of reflective roofs

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have shown how city-wide cool roofs would reduce energy bills, lower indoor temperatures, decrease urban heating and improve the health of vulnerable populations.

The research, the findings of which were published on Wednesday, analyzed the cost-benefit of adopting cool roof technology across major Australian cities, revealing that it could cool residential cities by up to 40 percent.

"We used simulated climatic modeling to understand conditions with and without cool roofs. The results showed urban areas, including Western Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Darwin and Brisbane, had the most to gain from cool roofs," said Scientia Professor Mattheos Santamouris, Anita Lawrence Chair in High Performance Architecture at UNSW school of Built Environment.

He added that the need for a multi-pronged approach to cooling would become more and more necessary as the effects of climate change worsen.

"If not, the cost of climatic change in the next 10 to 15 years will be tremendous," added Santamouris.

The analyses used highly accessible and affordable methods to retrofit cooling onto roofs using highly reflective paint, metal surfaces and reflective tiles. They estimated that the cost of cool roofing material would be about 13 Australian Dollars (about 9 U.S. dollars) per square metre.

Once implemented, homes with reflective roofs were on average 4 degrees Celsius cooler during the summer, and during summer indoor temperatures remained under 26 degrees for an extra 100 hours.

Further to the benefit to individual homes and their energy bills, reflective roofing was also shown to reduce outdoor temperatures by an average of 1.5 degrees, countering the "urban heat island effect" caused by buildings, roads and other infrastructure absorbing and re-emitting the sun's heat.

"Cool roofs can reduce heat-related mortality by up to 25-30 percent. They will also help address energy poverty - an issue severely impacting the quality of life of low-income households."

Related Topics

Technology Darwin Adelaide Brisbane Perth Melbourne Sydney Lawrence Wales From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

34 minutes ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

1 hour ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.