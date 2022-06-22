UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Shed Light In Secret Life Cell Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Aussie researchers shed light in secret life cell growth

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :An international team including researchers from Australia's University Sydney have uncovered what they have described as "yo-yo-like" patterns cell growth, which could further the understanding disease and the human body.

The study, published in the Nature Communications journal and revealed to the public on Wednesday, used a nanotechnology process called "inertial picobalance", a method discovered by University Sydney physicist and co-lead on the research David Martinez-Martin.

Inertial picobalance allows the measurement cell mass in real time, and can be used to enhance the understanding cell physiology. "We have uncovered processes that challenge models in biology that have been central for decades," said Martinez-Martin.

Using the technology, the researchers found that rather than growing linearly or exponentially in size as conventionally understood, yeast cells' growth would oscillate with intervals faster and slower growth - leading to the "yo-yo" description.

Martinez-Martin said because the yeast cells mirror genes in animal cells and understanding cells was the key to understanding disease, the research would help build towards novel treatments for disease.

"The behaviors we have identified in cells (will help in) paving the way to better understand how they can accurately form and reform complex structures such as the eyes, brain and fingers in our bodies." Martinez-Martin said that fluctuations in cell mass may be a process by which cells regulate functions such as metabolism, gene expression, proliferation and cell death. The team's modeling also suggests it may be a method by which cells signal to one another and exchange water and molecules.

"Therefore, it could be incredibly important, because it could allow cells to identify and serve their distinct role and purpose in the body," he added.

The researchers believe that the findings would open up new avenues for next generation treatments for a range diseases including cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Exchange Water Sydney David May Cancer From

Recent Stories

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

27 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

42 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

2 hours ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.