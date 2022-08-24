Aussie researchers to deliver world-first RSV vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A team of Australian researchers are nearing the end of a 20-year project to create the world's first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a breakthrough that could prevent thousands of children's deaths each year.

The research, published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on Wednesday, revealed an effective, long-lasting monoclonal antibody treatment for babies called Niversimab.

The researchers expect the treatment to be available on the market within 12 months, followed closely by a maternal vaccine given in pregnancy to give newborns protection against RSV.

Peter Richmond, head of the Vaccine Trials Group and head of the school of Paediatrics at the University of Western Australia said Niversimab had just gone through phase three clinical trials and had positive results.

"It is expected to be licensed for use as the very first RSV prevention treatment in the United States and Europe by late 2022 or early 2023," he said.

Worldwide RSV is responsible for more than 100,000 deaths and 3.

6 million hospitalizations each year. It infects the airways and lungs and can lead to life-threatening complications such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Despite its high-burden of disease, attempts to develop an RSV vaccine have proved unsuccessful with efforts going back over 50 years. This is due both to the difficulty of immunizing very young infants, who often respond inadequately to vaccinations, and past experimental vaccines triggering more serious infections, delaying progress.

Richmond said the team was especially excited given this context, their own phase 1 and 2 studies dating all the way back to the year 2000, "it has been a long journey to get to this point," he added.

"As a paediatrician who has looked after sick babies with RSV for over 30 years, the idea that we could prevent a large proportion of these illnesses is fantastic and I feel privileged to have been involved in the process."At this stage, Richmond and his colleagues have begun to assess parental awareness of RSV, preparing to create educational material.