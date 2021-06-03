UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Researchers To Test Koala 'facial Recognition'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Aussie researchers to test koala 'facial recognition'

Brisbane, Australia, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Australian researchers are launching a koala "facial recognition" study that aims to better monitor the marsupials' behaviour and ultimately aid in their conservation.

The team from Griffith University is attempting to use artificial intelligence (AI) to recognise individual furry mammals when they use wildlife road crossings in Queensland state.

The underground pathways and bridges are installed at busy roads near koala habitats to offer them a safer route away from cars.

Associate professor Jun Zhou, who is leading the pilot study, said it was hoped AI would end the need for manual camera checks to determine which species were using the crossings.

"Now, with artificial intelligence developing very quickly over the past 10 years, the technology is powerful enough to help recognise not only koalas generally, but which individual koalas are using the crossings," he said.

Researchers have previously also used identification tags and GPS to track koalas.

Griffith University said the team would work with conservation groups on training AI to distinguish between individual animals based on their appearance and movements.

They hope the data will offer a greater understanding of how koalas use the wildlife crossings and if the crossings could be better located to protect the animals from getting injured by cars.

The government-funded project is set to get underway at 20 camera sites near Brisbane in July.

Koalas live along Australia's eastern coast, but are considered vulnerable to extinction and face a raft of threats including habitat loss from logging, development and bushfires which destroyed swathes of forests in 2019-2020.

Related Topics

Injured Technology Australia Road Griffith Brisbane July From

Recent Stories

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

6 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

6 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

8 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

8 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.