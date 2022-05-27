Aussie researchers track microplastics across global oceans

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) --:Researchers from Australia's Curtin University have analyzed seawater samples from across the globe and discovered that even the most remote areas of the vast ocean contain traces of microplastics.

The report, titled "Around the plastic world in 455 days" and published on Friday, collected 177 seawater samples across a 46,100 km, 177-day voyage from Australia's west coast around South America and back to Australia's east coast.

Lead researcher and John Curtin Distinguished Professor, Kliti Grice, said the extensive samples provided the first accurate measure of the presence of microplastics in unique ocean environments.