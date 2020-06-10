Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Australia's biggest spectator sport Aussie Rules returns to action on Thursday after a long COVID-19 shutdown, in the clearest sign yet that the sports-mad country is slowly returning to normality.

Fans will be barred for the first ball to be bounced, with the cavernous Melbourne cricket Ground -- which regularly has 100,000 fans at Aussie Rules games -- empty for a blockbuster battle between Collingwood and reigning champions Richmond.

But the turnstiles will be open to just over 2,000 spectators on Saturday for the Adelaide derby between the Crows and Port, with the state of South Australia confident it is on top of the coronavirus.

It will be the biggest crowd at an Australian sporting event in months and follows New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa announcing that stadiums will be open to fans this weekend.

The Australian Football League (AFL) was forced to suspend its season in mid-March after just one round -- a devastating blow for the distinctive, oval-ball sport, which is similar to Ireland's Gaelic football.

It makes its return a fortnight after Australia's National Rugby League, which locked in a revised tv deal with broadcasters quicker than its arch-rival.

A domestic competition between Australia's Super Rugby teams is aiming for a July 3 kick-off, but no date has been set for football's A-League to restart.

A day before kick-off, the AFL was yet to finalise an adjusted broadcast agreement, but chief executive Gillion McLachlan said he was not concerned.

"We're working through the impact of this season and I don't think anyone should worry about it too much," he said.